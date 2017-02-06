Alastair Cook has stepped down as England Test captain, according to a statement released by the English Cricket Board on Monday.

Calls for a change of leadership gained ground after England suffered a 4-0 drubbing in the Test series against India at the end of last year, with Cook going on to say that Joe Root was "ready" for the job.

Root, part of the England limited-overs squad in India, was widely tipped to take over the Test reins if Cook decided to stand down after five years at the helm.

When asked in Pune whether he was ready to captain England in Tests, Root had in January said, "I'd like to think so."

"I’ve got a lot of experience behind me now in Test cricket, and I feel that I would have something to offer. But hopefully it won’t come to that." he had said.