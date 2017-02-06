Lahore - Pakistan and South Africa tuned up for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 with victories in their warm-up matches in Colombo on Sunday.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) press release issued here on Sunday, Captain Dane van Niekerk led South Africa to a resounding six-wicket win over India at the P Sara Stadium, grabbing four for 20 with her leg-spin bowling and helped dismiss India for 155 in 48.3 overs. The target was attained in 34.5 overs with Marizanne Kapp (45 not out) and Trisha Chetty (38) showing fine form for South Africa. At the MCA Stadium, upcoming batter Ayesha Zafar top-scored for Pakistan with 55 as the team garnered 204-7 with 10 balls to spare after medium-pace bowler Maham Tariq had grabbed 3-46 to help bowl out host Sri Lanka for 201.

In another match, Bangladesh scored a 39-run win in its warm-up match despite a fine all-round performance of 39 and three for 60 from Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth, who is back in the national side after playing in the Women’s Big Bash League for champion team Sydney Sixers.

Zimbabwe was a surprisingly easy winner over Scotland as it scored 197-9 with Pellagia Mujaji top-scoring with 39. The team then bowled out Scotland for 102 in 33 overs. Thailand too scored a big win as it dismissed Papua New Guinea for 74 in only 23 overs with leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi grabbing three for six. Thailand got to the score in only 15.3 overs as Natthakan Chantham (31) and Sirintra Saengsakaorat (28 not out) saw the team through.

BRIEF SCORES:

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets

Sri Lanka 201 all out in 49.4 overs (Dilani Manodara 54, Eshani Lokusuriya 36, Sripali Weerakkody 35, Maham 3-46).

Pakistan 204-7 in 48.2 overs (Ayesha Zafar 55, Javeria Khan 31, Nain Abidi 31, Chamara Athapaththu 3-50).

South Africa beat India

by six wickets

India 155 all out in 48.3 overs (Mithali Raj 26, Van Niekerk 4-20, Shabnam Ismail 2-24, Marizanne Kapp 2-6).

South Africa 158-4 in 34.5 overs (Marizanne Kapp 45 not out, Trisha Chetty 38).