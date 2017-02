Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition trophy is going to be unveiled at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, today.

According to details, league chairman, Najam Sethi, along with all five captains will participate in the opening ceremony. The PSL second edition trophy has been named as ‘Spirit Trophy’.

The trophy will be disclosed today at 03:00 PM (PST) and tournament will begin from February 9 following opening ceremony on the same day.