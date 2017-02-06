Svitolina claims Taiwan Open title

TAIPEI - Top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Sunday clinched the Taiwan Open title after beating China's Shuai Peng in a convincing victory. World ranked number 13 Svitolina defeated her opponent in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, clinching her fifth WTA singles title. The Ukrainian, who had been struggling with flu since arriving in Taipei, played a tough quarter-final but managed to squeeze into the semi-final Saturday, defeating Luxembourg's Mandy Minella. Svitolina and Peng had only played each other once before Sunday in the 2014 New Haven Open, when the Chinese emerged victorious. Peng, ranked 71st, returned to tennis last March after taking a break from playing following an operation for a waist injury in 2015. Peng was ranked 41st in 2014 before her injury.–AFP

Barca's Rafinha suffers broken nose

BARCELONA - Barcelona midfielder Rafinha faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken nose in a clash with his own goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in Saturday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. Barca refused to confirm on Sunday how long the Brazilian would be out for but he seems certain to miss Tuesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at home to Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona holding a 2-1 aggregate lead. The Spanish champions face a congested fixture list over the next six weeks with seven La Liga matches and a Champions League blockbuster last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. However, Barca could be handed a big injury boost ahead of Atletico's visit to the Camp Nou in midweek with Spanish international duo Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets close to a return.–AFP

Olympia win Rafi Group Polo Cup

LAHORE – Olympia beat Ahsan & Co by 5-4 ½ in the final to clinch the Rafi Group Polo Cup here at the jam-packed Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday. Ahmed Ali Tiwana was hero of the day as he hammered tremendous three goals in his team’s title triumph and also named as player of the final. Olympia started the final with a tremendous goal by Ahmed Tiwana to take 1-0 lead. The second chukker saw Haris Haroon Malik slamming two goals to provide Ahsan & Co 2-1 lead, which was reduced in the third chukker when Ahmed Tiwana and Syed Hassan Abbas struck one goal each to make it 3-2 for Olympia. Both the teams fought well in the fourth and last chukker and displayed quality horse and mallot work. They kept on attacking each other’s goals and succeeded in converting two goals each to finish the chukker at 5-4. Although Ahsan & Co had half goal handicap advantage, yet it was not enough for them to record victory while Olympia emerged as title winners with the score of 5-4½. In the subsidiary final, Barry’s beat Nama Burger 5 ½ -4. Taimur Mawaz Khan and Ibrahim Barry scored two goals each. It was the historic crowd at the Lahore Polo Club to witness the final. In the end, chief guest Rafi Group chairman Imtiaz Rafi Butt, along with Provincial Minister Bilal Yaseen and LPC chief Irfan Ali Hyder, distributed shields and trophies among the top performers.–Staff Reporter

PSB holds football, hockey matches

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) held football and hockey matches here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was the chief guest. The soccer match was played between Kashmir XI and PSB XI at Jinnah Stadium. Kashmir XI was enjoying services of some key national stars despite lime share of possession and dominating both halves, it was Essa Khan’s goal in the 15th minute of the first half, which made the difference and Kashmir XI got narrow 1-0 win. In hockey match played here at Naseer Bunda Stadium, PSB XI hammered Kashmir XI 3-1. Shahbaz, Rizwan and Moiz scored one goal each for the winners, while Asif scored a goal for the losers. Later, the chief guest distributed prizes among the teams and players.–Staff Reporter