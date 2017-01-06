LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Shaharyar Khan approved Friday the names of the squad consisting of 14 players and two stand-by players forwarded by Women’s National Selection Committee for the ICC Women World Cup Qualifiers, 2017.

The matches will be played between February 7 and February 21. The women's team practice camp for the world cup qualifiers is currently ongoing in Karachi.

The selected players include:

Sana Mir (Captain) Bismah Maroof (Vice Captain) Javeria Wadood Ayesha Zafar Nahida Bibi Syeda Nain Abidi Sidra Amin Sidra Nawaz (Wicketkeeper) Aliya Riaz Nashra Sandhu Ghulam Fatima Anam Amin Aiman Anwar Maham Tariq

Rabiya Shah and Natalia Pervaiz have been chosen as stand-by players. Asmavia Iqbal, Nida Rashid Dar, Diana Baig, Sadia Yousaf and Iram Javed could not make the cut.