LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Shaharyar Khan approved Friday the names of the squad consisting of 14 players and two stand-by players forwarded by Women’s National Selection Committee for the ICC Women World Cup Qualifiers, 2017.
The matches will be played between February 7 and February 21. The women's team practice camp for the world cup qualifiers is currently ongoing in Karachi.
The selected players include:
- Sana Mir (Captain)
- Bismah Maroof (Vice Captain)
- Javeria Wadood
- Ayesha Zafar
- Nahida Bibi
- Syeda Nain Abidi
- Sidra Amin
- Sidra Nawaz (Wicketkeeper)
- Aliya Riaz
- Nashra Sandhu
- Ghulam Fatima
- Anam Amin
- Aiman Anwar
- Maham Tariq
Rabiya Shah and Natalia Pervaiz have been chosen as stand-by players. Asmavia Iqbal, Nida Rashid Dar, Diana Baig, Sadia Yousaf and Iram Javed could not make the cut.