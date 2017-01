World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Flyweight Champion Muhammad Waseem called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters on Friday.

According to a statement issued by military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief appreciated the achievements of the Pakistani boxer.

General Bajwa said that the youngsters should follow into the footsteps of Waseem and make the nation proud, said the ISPR statement.