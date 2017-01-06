ISLAMABAD - Phenomenal Farhan Mehboob carries the green flag high in the $25,000 President Gold Cup International Squash Championship 2017 as he toppled second seed Egyptian Mohamed Reda in the semifinals played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.

It was outstanding performance by the wonder kid, who, despite being treated step-motherly by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), always comes to rescue the federation and the country, when it matters the most. It was a delight to watch encounter in which Mehboob was in full flow and simply outran Reda in all departments of the game.

Farhan started the first game on a high and took comfortable 6-3 lead, before Reda staging a comeback and took 10-9 lead. Mehboob kept his composure and first leveled the game at 10-10 and then went on to take the first game 12-10 in 13 minutes of top class squash. Cool and calm Mehboob was looking highly upset with Reda’s tactics, who was trying to block his path towards the ball and wasn’t clearing the way. Mehboob lodged several protests with chair referee M Fayyaz but to no avail, several close calls went against him, but to his great credit, Mehboob never lost patience and remained focused. He was down 7-9 and then 8-10, but he once again saved game points twice and then went on to take the second game 13-11 in 11 minutes.

Reda looked stunned, as he was hardly able to believe, what kind of bashing he had been getting from marvelous Mehboob, who was gaining strength with each passing game. The third game was almost one-sided affair as Mehboob took 7-3 lead and then enhance it to 10-7, but once again Reda blocked his path, Mehboob stopped and looked at the referee but to his and entire crowds disbelief, rather than warning or giving stroke to him, the chair referee gave no let and awarded point to Reda. Mehboob was also given conduct warning for showing dissent and using delaying tactics. Crowd and Mehboob were looking highly frustrated, even the former greats were not digesting such a treatment with Pakistani player, who started committing mistakes and twice hit the tin. Reda further reduced the lead to 9-10, but Farhan then changed his gears and hit the winner to take the game 11-9, thus won the match for the country.

The current position of the tournament clearly shows that the PSF doesn’t have a single player of Farhan Mehboob’s caliber. The federation must come up with all-out support for Mehboob so that he may excel internationally and help Pakistan win laurels. The PSF should also support Farhan Zaman, Nasir Iqbal and ensure Aamir Atlas and Danish Atlas must return home and play for the country. Nasir Iqbal’s case must be pursued thoroughly and justice must be done with him.

In the another semifinal of the day played between top seed Hong Kong’s Leo Au and Egyptian Karim Al-Fathi, the former won the encounter 3-2 in 90 minutes. Both the players displayed poor and pathetic squash, and crowd was looking very frustrated while watching such a pathetic squash on display. Leo took the first game 11-6 but Fathi bounced back and won the second game 13-11. Leo once again changed his gears and took the third 11-8, but again lost the fourth game 7-11 while in the fifth and decisive game, Leo played aggressive squash and outlasted his opponent 11-5 to win the semifinal. Air Marshal Asim Zaheer, SI (M), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Admin) was the chief guest at the event, while during Mehboob-Reda semifinal, IPC minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was chief guest. The final will be played at 3pm today (Friday). President Mamnoon Hussain will grace the final as chief guest.