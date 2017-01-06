ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PAF) president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has revealed that this year, Pakistan is going to host 9 international events.

“This year, we have planned to conduct 9 international events, which will certainly provide local players ample opportunities to showcase their talent and improve their PSA rankings,” Sohail said this while talking to the journalists here at Serena Hotel, where championship dinner of the President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament was hosted by the hotel. Also present on the occasion were squash legends Jahangir Khan, Qamar Zaman, Razi Nawab and Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani.

“Now, Pakistan is safer country to host international events, as a great number of foreign players have been visiting the country to play here and enjoying the sports-friendly environment. They are the ambassadors of their respective countries, and their arrival helps bridging the gap among different communities. Sports always play vital role in bringing close each other,” he added.

The PSF chief said the federation was also focusing on female squash and wanted female players excel at international level. “We are also paying great importance to female squash and will ensure same facilities and training for female players, which male players have been enjoying.”

He said the PSF had been working on two plans, one with the senior players like Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Nasir Iqbal and the second is with juniors, who were doing exceptionally well and creating waves at international circuit. “It is true that we are far from where we wanted to be, but the matter of the fact is that the federation is gradually reaching closer to its destination. We are also proud to have legends like Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan working with the federation. Their cooperation and players dedication will bring desired results for the country,” he added.

When asked for how long Farhan Mehboob had to shoulder the burden of winning medals for the country and what was the progress of Nasir Iqbal case, Sohail replied: “Farhan Mehboob is a wonderful player and the federation gives him top most importance. We really appreciate and feel honoured about Mehboob’s achievements, while other players are also very good. Nasir Iqbal case is being handled duly by the PSF and soon he will be cleared to play for the country again.”

To a query regarding bringing back top players like Aamir Atlas, Danish Atlas and others, the PSF chief said: “We will look into this matter and try to address their genuine concerns.”

Due to busy schedule of the PSF president, senior vice president Air Vice Marshal (R) Syed Razi Nawab takes care of the matters, but now he is also busy in Karachi. When suggested if the PSF secretary was given more powers to handle the federation’s affairs, Sohail replied: “I am busy but I take squash very seriously. I inquire about the working of the federation on routine basis and pass on directives. The institutions are way above the individuals, so we don’t have any shortage of persons, who can run the affairs smoothly, but I will look into the suggestion and discuss with the Razi Nawab.”

When asked for how long the PSF would be run without proper national coach, the president said: “We have hired permanent coaches and M Yasin is hired from England, who is a good coach while former champion Amjed Khan has also been working well and delivering. I don’t think, there is a need of any coach. The federation is alive and with the help of legends, sports journalists and stakeholders, we will soon regain our past glory.”