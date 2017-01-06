ISLAMABAD - Rashid Memorial Welfare Organisation (RMWO), Sindh Squash Association (SSA) and Tando Allayar District Squash Association are going to organise 6th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship 2017 from January 21 here at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex, Rashidabad District Tando Allayar with the prize money of Rs 300,000.

Rashidabad is a projected city, 30km from Hyderabad, launched by a group of PAF retired officers under the RMWO, stands out as an OASIS in Sindh. It has been inspired by the supreme sacrifice of Flt Lt Rashid Ahmed, who an attempt to save precious lives, steered the burning aircraft away from thick population of Karachi, while he declined to eject, upholding the spirit of his PAF predecessors embraced Shahadat on December 13, 1997, the city is a living monument in his memory.

The Rehana Nazar Squash Complex is financed by a single family in USA (Khurram & Sameera), with a prayer that one day this complex would produce a Jahangir Khan. The SSA is quite confident the juniors participating from around the country would inspire the rural youth in Sindh and get inspired by their visit to see the spirit of greater Pakistan re-lighted.

This is an annual feature event in Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) calendar. The inaugural event of Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash was held in 2010.