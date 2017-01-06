Silva named as new manager of Hull

LONDON - Premier League strugglers Hull City appointed Marco Silva as manager for the rest of the season on Thursday. The 39-year-old Portuguese replaces Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Tuesday. Silva's first match in charge of the bottom-placed club will be Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with fellow relegation battlers Swansea City. "Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," said Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam in a statement on the club's website. "He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status.” He added: "We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window."–AFP

Double Olympic decathlon champ retires

LOS ANGELES - Two-time Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton and Games medallist wife Brianne Theisen-Eaton said Wednesday they were both retiring at the age of 28. The childhood sweethearts are one of the most high-profile husband-and-wife teams in professional sports and could often be seen roaring each other on at trackside during competition. "I give everything to the decathlon. I did all I could. Thank u for making it the best time of my life. I'm retiring," Eaton twitted at the website weareeaton.com. "It's my time to depart from athletics, to do something new," Eaton wrote in the statement. "Frankly there isn't much more I want to do in sport. I gave the most physically robust years of my life to the discovery and pursuit of my limits in this domain."–AFP

Bilal Steel enter New Year Polo Cup final

LAHORE - Bilal Steel/Dascon Construction trounced Lotto Carpets & Ferrier Service by 12-4½ to qualify for the main final of the New Year Polo Cup 2017 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Thursday. Saqib Khan Khakwani and Taimur Ali Malik were the heroes of the day as they thwarted five goals each from the winning side while the remaining two goals came from Ali Elahi. From the losing side, which had two and half goals handicap advantage, Abdullah Dawood and Adam Khan hit one goal apiece. Earlier in the second match of the day, Barry’s outclassed Café Latch 10-5 to qualify for the subsidiary final. High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan hammered eight goals for the winners. In another match of the day, Imperial Sugar registered a thrilling 6-5 victory against Ahsan & Co.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan-China Dosti Cycle Race on 8th

KARACHI - Pak-China Dosti Zindabad Cycle Race will be organised on January 8 and first 10 winners will be awarded with cash prizes, gold medal and trophy. Sindh Cycling Association (SCA) chairman Abid Ali Advocate said this in a briefing along with SCA president M Arif Baloch and secretary SCA Kaleem Awan here on Thursday. He said 50 kilometers long race was being organised on the directives of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCA) chairman Idrees Haider Khawaja. Karachi Cycling Association (KCA) president Maj Ishrat Khan has been appointed as supervisor of the organising committee of the race, he said and added: “A 10-member panel of the judges has been constituted headed by international cyclists Jumma Khan Baloch. Sindh Rangers and Police will ensure security arrangements for the cycle race.”–APP

Auckland wants Serena back despite exit

AUCKLAND - Auckland Classic organisers have appealed for Serena Williams to return next year despite the world No 2 lashing out at conditions following her shock second-round exit. Williams said she ‘abhorred’ the Auckland wind called the conditions the ‘least favourite’, she had played in after losing 6-4, 6-7 (7/5), 6-4 to world number 72 Madison Brengle. As she prepared to go to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where she will attempt to win an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title, Williams said she would like to ‘get to somewhere better, some warm weather’. "I really abhorred the conditions. It was way too much for me. This is almost not a great opportunity to assess your game," she said. "I'm trying to think of a word that's not obscene but that's pretty much how I played."–AFP