According to Boxing news web portal Boxing Scene, Pakistan’s rising star and two-time silver flyweight world champion Muhammad Waseem straight pounded Eliecer Valdez in Panama to register his sixth straight win yesterday.

The Pakistani boxer knocked out the challenger from Panama in the second round, registering his fourth career knockout.

Waseem has been preparing in Panama since June 29 with Las Vegas-based trainer Jeff Mayweather for a probable WBC title fight later this year.

The 29-year-old Waseem is expected to continue being very active until he secures the world title opportunity.

On July 17, 2016, Waseem created a lot of headlines in his counrty when he became the first Pakistani boxer to have clinched the WBC's silver belt by beating Jether Oliva of Philippines in Seoul.

It was a rare feat from the fighter as he lifted the title in only the fourth fight of his career.

Then, on November 27, 2016, he successfully defended his crown by upstaging the dangerous Giemel Magramo of the Philippines, also in South Korea, after a tough 12-round battle.