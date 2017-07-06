ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) had received Rs 20 million grant from the prime minister to host the Blind Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in Sharjah and Pakistan from January 10 to 25, 2018. "A total of Rs 50 million is required to host the Blind Cricket World Cup and we have also requested Punjab government and our other sponsors for their support in this regard," PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP. Sultan also thanked the prime minister on bestowing a handsome grant to host the upcoming World Cup.–APP