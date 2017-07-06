Modric questioned over false testimony

OSIJEK - Croatian prosecutors on Wednesday questioned Real Madrid's Luka Modric over his alleged false testimony at the trial of Dinamo Zagreb's powerful former boss, Zdravko Mamic. "I came here to present my defence and tell the truth as every time so far," Modric said. "My conscience is clear," the 31-year-old Croatia captain said. "I'm certain that eventually it will be shown that I did not commit any criminal act." In June the prosecutors opened a probe of Modric whom they suspect of giving false testimony during Mamic's trial, which is punishable with up to five years in jail. Mamic is accused -- along with his brother Zoran Mamic and two others -- of abuse of power and graft that cost the former Croatian champions more than 15 million euros, and the state 1.5 million euros.–Agencies

Besiktas sign Pepe from Real Madrid

ISTANBUL - Portuguese international defender Pepe on Wednesday signed for Turkish champions Besiktas of Istanbul from Real Madrid on a two-year deal. Pepe, 34, landed in Istanbul before dawn aboard a private plane and was given a rousing welcome by hundreds of fans who had waited overnight at the airport. He then went through a full medical and signed his two-year contract at a news conference at club headquarters. "I had wonderful times at Real Madrid and the supporters liked me a lot. I hope at Besiktas to make the supporters proud with my work, my devotion and my love," said Pepe. Pepe will receive a total salary of 9.5 million euros ($10.75 million), plus performance bonuses, over the two years, Besiktas said in a statement. There was no indication of the transfer fee.–Agencies

Enzo Zidane says he’s different from dad

MADRID - Enzo Zidane insisted Wednesday that he was a "different player" from his father Zinedine, after being unveiled at La Liga club Deportivo Alaves. "I don't think much about that," the 22-year-old attacking midfielder said when asked about comparisons with Zinedine Zidane, a 1998 World Cup winner feted as one of the finest talents of his generation. "I'm Enzo, I'm different, a different player," Zinedine's eldest son insisted of his father, who now coaches Real Madrid, last season leading the Spanish giants to a second successive Champions League title. Enzo Zidane signed a three-year deal with Alaves having previously played for Real Madrid's third division reserve side Castilla of which his father was coach before taking over the reins of Real's first team.–Agencies

Shakespeare eyes survival next season

LEICESTER - Leicester City must look past ensuring their survival in the Premier League next season and set themselves higher goals, manager Craig Shakespeare has said. Leicester found themselves in a relegation scrap last season under former manager Claudio Ranieri before Shakespeare took over as interim manager and led the team to seven wins in their final 12 league matches to secure a 12th-placed finish. But the club also progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League only to be beaten by Spanish side Atletico Madrid. They failed to qualify for the competition next season. Shakespeare signed a three-year permanent contract in June and is looking to take the team to new heights. "Premier League survival is good, but I look at the squad and the players we're trying to attract."–Agencies

Efforts on for RISJA unification

ISLAMABAD – In the best interest of the sports journalists’ community and with the written consent of presidents, secretaries of both factions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) five-member committee has been formed to announce merger of both factions. Mohsin Ali and Ayaz Akbar, presidents of both factions of RISJA and respective secretaries (Mohsin Ijaz and Shakir Abbasi) have decided to form a five member committee, which would look after RISJA affairs for the time being and would decide on the future course of action. The committee has also been given powers to finalise list of full time sports journalists. Following is the five-member committee: Abdul Mohi Shah, Faheem Anwar, Shaharyar Khan, Afzal Javed and Aamir Bashir.–Staff Reporter