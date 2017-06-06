LONDON - Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has called for major restructuring in Pakistan domestic cricket, after the green shirts humiliating defeat at the hands of India on Sunday. "Pakistan needs to restructure its domestic system; you have to improve your first class cricket. You have to play regular cricket,” he said. “I can’t accept that a country, which has got immense talent, cannot fix its first class cricket,” said Ganguly. Ganguly is not the first to point out Pakistan flawed domestic cricket structure, but many other cricketers have pointed out this important issue.