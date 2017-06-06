KHYBER AGENCY - Martial Arts player from Landi Kotal Ghani Khan Shinwari, who qualified for Astana World Karate Championship scheduled to be held on July 1, has appealed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fata Sports directorate and Khyber Agency administration for monetary patronage to effectively participate in the mega tournament.

Pakistani player may lose the chance to participate in World Karate Championship if he failed to submit the required payments in time. The martial arts player and official appealed KP governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Political Agency Khyber Khalid Mehmood to extend their support and provide monetary assistance to them for bearing expenses of traveling to Astana Kazakhstan.

Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) official and coach Farhad Shinwari said 27-year-old Ghani Khan Shinwari from Khyber Agency would represent Pakistan in the upcoming world event in 80+kg weight category arranged by World Karate Organization (WKO) in Astana, Kazakhstan. “Ghani clinched third position in 16th Asian Karate Championship held in South Korea Bosan last year, which was a qualifying round for world championship and fortunately, Ghani qualified for the mega event,” he said.

Qualified players from Europe, Russia, Japan, Middle East, Africa, Asia, South Pacific, North America and South America will participate in this world championship, he informed. The players from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka did not qualify in Asian Qualifying round in Korea.

Ghani said despite the unavailability of proper facilities to the karate players in Khyber Agency Fata, they had maintained their training center and won many titles for Pakistan in international championships in the last few years. “We have no Karate (Mate) but we have been taking training with bare foot on the floor in Khyber Martial Arts Academy in Landi Kotal Khyber Agency,” he regretted.

“I along with official are unable to afford the air tickets and other expenses of the tournament,” he unveiled. “If we failed to pay all expenditures and other requirements in time, the Pakistani player could be dropped from World Karate Championship,” he added. “Despite qualifying for mega event across the globe, we have no any single sponsor, who may patronize us in this critical condition,” he lamented.