MOMENT OF THE DAY: Ravindra Jadeja runs out Shoaib Malik

At 114-3 in pursuit of India’s 319-3 and with overs ticking by, Pakistan needed something special from Shoaib Malik, their most destructive hitter. Instead he was on the receiving end. After punching his way to 15 from nine balls, Shoaib angled one behind square on the offside for an attempted single. He took a few steps, hesitated, and by the time he’d turned back, Jadeja had swooped with his left hand and unleashed an underarm flick that took the stumps out on the full. Shoaib was barely in the frame, and nor, in truth, were Pakistan.

MAN OF THE DAY – INDIA:

HARDIK PANDYA

Hardik Pandya’s charismatic display was in keeping with the way he has attacked international cricket so far. Virat Kohli likes expressive cricketers and Pandya, a natural athlete and brilliant outfielder, is the perfect model. Promoted up the order ahead of established batsmen for the final few overs, he climbed into the off-spin of Imad Wasim to bunt three consecutive sixes from the first three balls of the final over, before tearing in with good pace – regularly clocking 140kph – to claim two wickets, to go with a smart catch on the legside boundary.

In just his seventh ODI, Pandya enjoyed his most complete performance so far in an India shirt.

MAN OF THE DAY – PAKISTAN: SHADAB KHAN

A bruising day for Pakistan with few positives to cling to. But at least, in the form of Shadab Khan, they appear to have unearthed another richly talented prodigy. Just 18, the leg-spinner bowled with outstanding nerve and nous against India’s masters, going for 52 from his 10 overs, and claiming the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan; and he should have had a second, defeating Yuvraj Singh’s attempted lofted drive with a well-disguised googly, only to see a simple catch grassed by Hasan Ali at long-off.

Stat of the day

Wahab Riaz produced the worst bowling figures in the history of the Champions Trophy and, just to add injury to insult, was unable to finish his spell. Wahab's 8.4 wicket-less overs disappeared for 87 runs. Despite not being able to finish, he still claimed the unwanted record to beat the 1-86 conceded in 10 overs by Zimbabwe's Tinashe Panyangara against England in 2004. Wahab was later unable to come out to bat and his future involvement in the tournament remains unclear.