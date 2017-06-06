ISLAMABAD - Former chief selector and head coach Mohsin Hassan Khan termed pathetic team selection and coward approach behind green caps’ shameful loss against arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy Group-B encounter.

Talking to The Nation, Mohsin said: “I am amazed and fail to understand why captain Sarfraz opted to field first after winning the toss. It clearly means Sarfraz had a game plan and he wanted to go all out attacking, but when he chose Immad Wasim to bowl the new ball, it was clear that he had adopted defensive approach and wanted to contain Indians rather than going all out attacking and take wickets.”

Mohsin said he was surprised to notice the exclusion of Junaid Khan, who was always made scapegoat and given step-motherly treatment reasons best known to the PCB and head coaches. “In recent past, Waqar Younis never picked Juniad and now its Mickey Arthur’s turn to continue with same biased polices. For how long, the genuine talent will be deprived of his due right of representing the country. What was the purpose of going into the match with three fast bowlers, when Sarfraz wanted to use the new ball through a part-timer?

“I never considered Immad Wasim as genuine spinner. Yes, he can occasionally provide breakthroughs but not in such a high-profile match, where stakes were too high. Wahab Riaz was a total failure as witnessed on so many occasions in the recent past. He and Hafeez are not even 50 percent fit, while same is the case with PCB’s blue-eyed super star M Aamir, who failed to even complete his quota of overs,” he added.

Mohsin said Pakistan team badly needed a genuine all-rounder which could help the team in a crucial time. “Faheem Ashraf showed glimpses of what he can do. Although it was just side match, yet Faheem showed his class and he should have been in the playing XI.

“I simply don’t agree with the argument that we are at number 8 and that’s why we can’t perform against India. It is a ridiculous and rubbish statement. Who is responsible for taking green caps to such lows? The answer is no one else but the PCB and their advisors. What was the logic behind gambling with youngster Shadab Khan, who just arrived on cricket horizon, why the PCB and Mickey Arthur is risking the youngster and want to spoil his career. Shadab is good future prospect and he should be utilised accordingly and handle with care, otherwise he would be spoiled like many others,” he added.

Mohsin said he couldn’t believe the way Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Hafeez played. “It never looked like Pakistan is chasing a mammoth target, like witnessed in number of occasions in the past, they consumed too many deliveries and put extra pressure on the team. They just played like school-going kids, who looked afraid of playing against fully grown men.

“There was no team plan and it seemed, the green caps were just hoping to things happen for them. Sarfraz Ahmed’s real test was against top sides, not against weaker opponents. It was hard to believe that Sarfraz was nowhere witnessed in the match and was out of sorts, out of mind and out of options. If I were the coach, I would have picked my best available XI and never compromised. Pakistan team has to come out of Indian dominance or else results like these will come on regular basis,” he added.

The former coach said: “We must come out of defensive-minded approach to stand realistic chances of winning the mega events. For how long, the masses have to suffer at the hands of incumbent PCB officials, who are enjoying free joy-rides. What was the purpose of PCB chairman to have meeting with the players before the important match, which put extra pressure on the lads.”

“Anyhow, it was just a match which Pakistan played badly and they lost badly. There is still chance for the green caps to make their act together, ensure game plan, pick the right combination, trust and believe in their abilities, and we will see nobody will be able to beat green caps,” Mohsin concluded.