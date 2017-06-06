As a sportsman I know winning & losing are part of the game but it’s painful to watch Pak being thrashed by India without putting up a fight. And we will keep facing disappointment by defeats such as the one today



Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan said that it was painful to watch Pakistan being thrashed by India without putting up a fight.



Pakistan has shown such immaturity in run chase against India that it appeared as if we had raised our hands.



Shoaib Akhtar regretted saying Pakistani batsmen were still playing a "conventional, old-fashioned" brand of the game.



It was an injustice to him and coach Mickey Arthur should be questioned about his planning, which could not be witnessed during the match.



Muhammad Yousuf criticised the decision to not induct Junaid Khan in playing 11



With the bat and the ball we were right up there, 9 out of 10. In the field we were 6 out of 10. If we tune that upto 8 or 9, we will be a very strong side in the tournament. I think this was a very complete performance starting the tournament.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was delighted with India's "complete performance" but said there was still room for improvement, especially in the fielding department.



The gap between Indian and Pakistani teams is bigger than ever! India has evolved & we are way behind now. We need to overhaul approach, mindset & work on improving our stagnating skills and play with clear minds"



Former captain Shahid Afridi was among several ex-players to call for a major shake-up in the wake of the humiliating defeat.