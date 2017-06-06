The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Rumman Raees as a replacement player for Wahab Riaz in the Pakistan squad for the tournament.

Wahab sustained an ankle injury during Pakistan’s 124 runs defeat against India at Edgbaston on Sunday, 4 June.

Rumman, a 25-year-old left-arm fast bowler, has represented Pakistan in two Twenty20 Internationals to date. However, in 42 first-class matches, he has picked up 123 wickets.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (Tournament Director), Alan Fordham (host representative), Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater (both independent nominees).

Pakistan will play South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday, 7 June, and then Sri Lanka at the Cardiff Wales Stadium on Monday, 12 June.