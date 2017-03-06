Lahore - Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman Najam Sethi has said that the presence of a huge crowd here at the Gaddafi Stadium is a proof that Pakistanis are peaceful and sport loving people.

Excited Sethi welcomed the crowd, which thronged the stadium five hours before the start of the mega final while he also lauded those cricket-crazy fans who were witnessing the final on TV screens. “We are united and a nation, which can’t be stopped from doing the right,” Sethi said in his welcoming speech.

The PSL head said that it was masses’ passion and love for cricket, which helped the PCB and PSL host this grand event in Pakistan. “The masses were very excited about hosting the PSL final in Lahore at any cost, so seeing their passion, it was decided to finally hold it at the Gaddafi Stadium. But the real credit goes to Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, whose keen interest helped in doing everything in the best possible way.”

He also appreciated the best work done by the PSL team hard for making the final in Lahore a success, saying it was due to their month-long efforts that provided the fans an opportunity to enjoy the quality cricket at home soil.

Lauding the spirit of fans, who came from across the country and even from abroad, Sethi said: “The cricket loving fans from the country and abroad have gathered here for the final which itself is a great achievement. I hope they will enjoy a lot watching the national and international cricketers in action in front of them.” “Pakistan is a nation, which will not bow down to any kind of threat and the hosting of the final in Lahore is a proof of the nation’s resolve. We are a peace and sports loving nation and cowardly action cannot undermine us,” he added.

The PSL chairman said that it was all possible due to support of entire Pakistani people. “I appreciate the determination and enthusiasm of fans, who really love the game and cricketers. I hope the fans will continue to give a great support to cricket, PCB and PSL. All the Pakistanis especially Lahorites deserve credit for such a great festivity, which was celebrated and enjoyed by the entire nation,” he concluded.