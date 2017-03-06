LAHORE-Law enforcement agencies timely action against black marketers thwarted opportunists’ chance of earning money by selling the PSL final tickets in black.

The black marketers had stored huge amount of tickets in the hope of earning millions in return and few young kids at different corners of the roads leading towards Gaddafi Stadium were stationed who were asking people whether they need tickets. But on complaints of spectators, police conducted massive operation and arrested few youngster and took possession of the tickets, while others fled after sensing the situation. They had quite few tickets ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 8000 that left unsold and their greed deprived masses from watching the match.

Meanwhile, Zalmi fans had outnumbered Gladiators fans in the stadium. All the stands were packed with Zalmi fans mainly because they distributed Zalmi T-shirts among the spectators, while Gladiators looked completely fail at that front. The crowd kept on chanting slogans in the favour of Rangers and Army, while Go Nawaz Go slogan once again haunted the prime minister at his stronghold. People as soon as witnessed the police officials walking in front of the stands, started to chant the very famous slogan.

Army and Rangers high command kept on visiting different stands. Officers exchanged smile and stopped to have pictures with the crowd. It was quite heartening scenes as youth paid tremendous respect to law enforcement agency persons in recognition of their services and top security they provided to masses.

Film star Meera, JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq, CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and others also visited the stadium. They all not only enjoyed the electrifying environment but also allowed people to have photographs with them. People from different parts of the country were present at the stadium. Islamabad-based cricket promoter Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir along with 40 emerging players of Bhutto Cricket Academy was also amongst the spectators. Sharing his views with The Nation Ajmal Sabir termed it was his national and moral duty as a cricket promoter to remain present at the venue and welcome international players. “I brought all these young players, bearing all the expenses including tickets as I wanted to show the youngsters the international talent, which will help them become top class players in return. I will host grand reception in honour of the champions of the second edition of the PSL at Islamabad and handsome cash awards and trophies will be presented to each player,” Ajmal concluded.

–Mohsin Ali