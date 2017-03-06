Lahore - Brilliant bowling by M Asghar helped Peshawar Zalmi trounce Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs to win the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) played here at the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Hard luck to one of top-performing teams of the PSL Quetta Gladiators, who lost the second consecutive final as earlier, they were beaten by Islamabad United in the finals. Gladiators, who were eager to win the final despite the absence of international players, couldn’t deliver and lost the final with a big margin of 58 runs.

They were off to poor start as their first wicket was fallen at only 1 run. Morne van Wyk was the batsman who was run out by Hassan Ali. Soon after him, M Asghar showed Anamul Haque pavilion when the team was struggling at 5. At the total of 13, they lost another precious wicket of hard-hitter Ahmed Shahzad who score just 1 run.

Captain Sarfarz Ahmad and Sean Ervine then played sensibly and contributed some significant runs for the fourth wicket partnership, which also couldn’t last long as Sarfraz lost his wicket at the hands of Hafeez when he was playing at 22. After him, only Ervine and Anwar Ali played well against Gladiators outstanding bowling and scored 24 and 20 runs respectively as no other batsman could even cross the double figures.

M Asghar was main wrecker-in-chief of Gladiators innings as his tremendous bowling not only helped Zalmi restrict their opponents to 90 runs but also provided Zalmi fans special moments to enjoy and cheer for. He clinched 3 wickets for 16 runs. Wahab Riaz and Hassan Ali also stole the show by grabbing 2 wickets each conceding 13 runs each while M Hafeez and Chris Jordan also had their contributions by getting one wicket each for their team.

Earlier, Kamran Akmal and Darren Sammy helped Peshawar Zalmi post 148 runs on the board losing six wickets in 20 overs. Kamran Akmal, who was hero of the third and final playoff against Karachi Kings for his tremendous 104 runs, once again displayed his brilliant batting skills and top-scored with 40 runs hitting six fours and one six. After him, no one could contribute big runs in their team’s total and kept on losing quick wickets.

The arrival of captain Sammy put a new life in the match as he amused the spectators with his superb batting performance and slammed unbeaten 28 off 11 balls with the help of one four and three towering sixes. Marlon Samuels (19), Dawid Malan (17), Iftikhar Ahmad (14) and M Hafeez (12) contributed significant runs in Peshawar Zalmi total.

Peshawar Gladiators' bowler Rayad Emrit was a force to be reckoned with, taking three wickets ? Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Malan ? with an economy of 31 runs off four overs. Mohammad Nawaz conceded just 15 runs off his four overs, taking one wicket, the Pakistan daily concluded.

Soon after the last wicket of Gladiators fell, Sammy called his boys for the selfie celebration and then all the team members attempted the Afridi star-man pose. They even danced to make the memorable moments more momentous and dedicated their victory to Shahid Afridi.

As it was being said that whoever wins, the ultimate winner will be Pakistan cricket, so despite the Peshawar Zalmi’s impressive victory, it were Pakistanis, who were the real winners as they succeeded in defeating fear and terror and showed the world that they are unite, peaceful and sports loving people.

Captain of PSL-2 winners Darren Sammy received big prize money of 500,000 dollars and a glittering trophy. Pakistan Test skipper and Islamabad United captain Misbah-ul-Haq ICC was given away spirit award, while Quetta Gladiators received the best spirit of cricket trophy. Kamran Akmal remained the luckiest player of league as he received three awards - best wicketkeeper, best batsman and man of the tournament – to earn altogether Rs 65,000 dollars. Sohail Khan was named the best bowler and also the highest wicket taker (16 wickets) to earn Rs 20,000 dollars while Darren Sammy was declared man of the final Rs 4,500 dollars.

Winning team captain Sammy said: “To me it's just more than a game. It first started in the draft. Lala made the big announcement that I would be the captain. This trophy means a lot. Lala influenced my decision to come here. I felt tonight I brought a lot of smiles in Lahore and Peshawar. It is an amazing day.

We thought with the new ball we did well. If we get 150-160 it would be a good total. We did get to 148 and our bowlers have been doing well this tournament. The Peshawar is not just a cricket team, we do a lot for the fans, the foundation. Thanks to the PCB, and the PSL. I am glad I came to experience the atmosphere here,” Zalmi captain added.

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmad said: “We have chased bigger totals before this, but we failed to chase today. Ahmed Shehzad was a positive for us this season and so were a lot of players. Thanks to the crowd for their support.”

Scoreboard

PESHAWAR ZALM:I

D Malan b Emrit 17

Kamran Akmal lbw b Hasan 40

M Samuels b Nawaz 19

M Hafeez c Nawaz b Emrit 12

Khushdil Shah st Saad b Hasan 1

Iftikhar Ahmed lbw b Emrit 14

D Sammy not out 28

C Jordan not out 8

EXTRAS: (b4, w5) 9

TOTAL: (6 wkts; 20 overs) 148

FOW: 1-42, 2-82, 3-82, 4-86, 5-112, 6-112

BOWLING: Zulfiqar Babar 4-0-21-0, Anwar Ali 4-0-43-0, R Emrit 4-0-31-3, M Nawaz 4-0-15-1, Hasan Khan 4-0-34-2

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

M van Wyk run out 1

Ahmed Shehzad c Khushdil b Hasan 1

Anamul Haque c Jordan b Asghar 3

Sarfraz Ahmed st Akmal b Hafeez 22

S Ervine b Asghar 24

Saad Nasim c Iftikhar b Wahab 4

Anwar Ali c Iftikhar b Jordan 20

M Nawaz st Akmal b Asghar 0

R Emrit not out 6

Hasan Khan c Sammy b Wahab 4

Zulfiqar Babar b Hasan 1

EXTRAS: (lb3, w1) 4

TOTAL: (all out; 16.3 overs) 90

FOW: 1-1, 2-5, 3-13, 4-29, 5-37, 6-72, 7-72, 8-81, 9-88, 10-90

BOWLING: Hasan Ali 3.3-0-13-2, M Asghar 4-0-16-3, M Hafeez 2-0-21-1, C Jordan 3-0-16-1, Wahab Riaz 3-0-13-2, D Sammy 1-0-8-0

TOSS: Quetta Gladiators

UMPIRES: Ahsan Raza, R Martinesz (SL)

TV UMPIRE: Shozab Raza

MATCH REFEREE: R Mahanama (SL)