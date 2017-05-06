COLOMBO:- Former Sri Lanka captain Aravinda de Silva Friday stepped down as chairman of the national board's cricket committee for personal reasons after roughly a year in the top post. "It is understandable that (de Silva) needs to prioritise his personal commitments," Sri Lanka Cricket president Thilanga Sumathipala said in a statement. "He has supported the strategic vision of this administration and been vastly instrumental in many of the developments we have made. We intend to continue to engage Aravinda's expertise in our key cricketing activities on a consultancy basis."–AFP