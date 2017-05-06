British investigation institute, National Crime Agency, has allowed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to start interrogation against Nasir Jamshed, main suspect of PSL spot fixing scandal, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to sources, PCB contacted Britsh agency and asked for mutual investigation from Jamshed to which it has agreed.

PCB can continue its investigation in Pakistan while British agency will carry it in UK, replied the agency.

Meanwhile, PCB tribunal will hold hearing for Nasir Jamshed on May 12, during which decision regarding his absence from the hearings will be decided.

He can present himself through video link and also can hire lawyers for himself, said the sources.

The left handed batsman is being charged under violation of two codes of anti-corruption law of PCB.