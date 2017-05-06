LAHORE - Cricketer Khalid Latif, one of the accused spot-fixer of the Pakistan Super League, submitted his answering brief to the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Tribunal here on Friday.

The tribunal, headed by Justice (R) Asghar Haider (chairman) and Lt Gen (R) Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as its members, held its preliminary hearing. Latif, along with Badar Alam, advocate, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan advocates for the PCB, Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB and Col (R) M Azam Khan, head of PCB's Vigilance and Security Department, were also in attendance, said PCB spokesman.

"Khalid Latif, through his counsel Badar Alam, filed his answering brief to the PCB's opening brief and copies of the same were provided to the PCB. Under the code, the PCB may, if it so desires, file a reply brief to Latif's Answering Brief by May 10," he said.

At the hearing, Latif's counsel Badar Alam requested that better copies of certain pages of PCB's Opening Brief be provided. Upon directions of the Tribunal, the same were provided by the PCB.

Suspended cricketer Sharjeel Khan also appeared before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal on Friday and he was given time till May 10 to file his answering brief.

"Thereafter, the PCB will have the option of filing a reply brief, if it deems necessary by May 13," said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here. The tribunal, which is probing the spot-fixing allegations which rocked the Pakistan Super League, held its hearing at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

At the hearing, Sharjeel Khan's counsel Shaigan Ejaz requested that better copies of certain pages of PCB's opening brief be provided. Upon directions of the Tribunal, the same were provided by the PCB and Sharjeel was given time till May 10 to file his answering brief.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to investigate former opening batsman Nasir Jamshed for his alleged involvement in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal after getting consent from UK authorities in this regard.

Jamshed had earlier said that he wanted to see through the British National Crime Agency's (NCA) investigation into a separate case of spot-fixing in which he is also implicated before he could present himself to the PCB regarding the PSL investigation.

However, a PCB source Friday said that the board could continue its investigation into Jamshed's alleged involvement in the scandal as the NCA had conveyed that it had no objection to a second investigation being run simultaneously against the former batsman.

Jamshed and another man were arrested and then released on bail in Britain amid an investigation into alleged spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League. Jamshed was suspended in February from competing in any form of cricket.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan had accused Jamshed of having contacts with English bookies and introducing the two main accused in the PSL scandal to a fixer. The PCB chief claimed that Jamshed was the one who introduced Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif to a bookie under the pretext that he was a fan.

Bookies from around the world had been eyeing the PSL, and that the PCB had kept an eye on certain players from the beginning of the tournament, the PCB chairman had said.

