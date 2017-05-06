ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already lined up a role for legendary batsman Younus Khan after he retires at the end of the ongoing series against West Indies.

According to the PCB sources, the board has decided to appoint Younus as mentor of Pakistan Under-19 cricket team. The veteran batsman is expected to assume the new role after he bids farewell to international cricket later this month.

Younus would accompany the U-19 team for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in January 2018, the sources said. The Test cricketer is already batting coach and mentor of Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi, which won the 2017 title earlier this year.

The 39-year-old announced last month that the West Indies tour will be the last of his career.

During the first Test of the ongoing series, Younus became the first ever Pakistani and only the 13th cricketer in the world to score 10,000 runs in the longest and most prestigious format of the game.

The remarkable feat drew tributes from cricket greats and other prominent personalities from around the world.