Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Islamabad Metro Bus project today, reported Waqt News.

The project will start from Islamabad Airport to Peshawar Mor with nine bus stations on the route.

While talking to media at the occasion, PM stated that this is project for middle class.

“Our government believes on speedy completion of the projects and we have record to prove it,” he said.

“The projects which should have been completed within two years, they are being postponed for over 20 years,” mentioned PM.

This latest Metro Project will be completed with completion of Islamabad Airport, claimed the premier.

“We are linking Islamabad with Metro Bus,” he added.

The project will have 11 bridges and 9 underpasses.