'Flying Finn' Makinen dies aged 79

STOCKHOLM - Finnish rally legend Timo Makinen, known for his hat-tricks of international victories, has died aged 79, local media said on Friday. Makinen, who was was nicknamed "The Flying Finn" of motor rallying, won the Rac Rally three times in a row between 1973 and 1975, in a Ford Escort. Born in Helsinki on March 18, 1938, Makinen's death was announced by his son in a Facebook post late Thursday, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported, without specifying the exact cause. Makinen drove a Mini Cooper S in the 1960s when he won the Monte Carlo Rally (1965), followed by three consecutive victories between 1965-1967 in the 1000 Lakes Rally, now named Rally Finland. In the 1967 race, Makinen won despite having to drive with his head half stuck out of the Mini's window.–AFP

Felix rejects proposal to erase track records

LOS ANGELES - American track star Allyson Felix says she does not support a move by international athletic chiefs to erase long-standing world records, many of which were set by dope cheats. Any attempt to wipe out tarnished records would have the opposite effect on clean athletes who would lose their hard-fought records in the purge, the 31-year-old American said. "It's a difficult thing," the star said. "I do think that some of the records need to be revisited, but you don't want to take away a clean record from a clean athlete." Speaking to AFP on the sidelines of a conference in Los Angeles Wednesday night, Felix said she hoped the sports' governing bodies could come up with another solution. "I don't know how you solve that issue, especially with samples that are not there anymore," she said.–AFP

Peshawar Zalmi host cricket tournament

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi, in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi Foundation, hosted two-day cricket tournament here at Shalimar Cricket Ground. United Nations, PZF organised the event to highlight the problems being faced by Afghan refugees and created awareness how UN and its affiliated units working for their betterment. Eight teams including UNHCR, CCAR, Raha Cell, Unicief, UN-1, UN-2 and IOM are part of the event. PZ Foundation and team owner Javed Afridi, UNHCR head Indrika Rattwte, Dr Hazrat Omar Zakhelwal, Afghan Ambassador and Safron Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch along with others were also present on the occasion. Talking to the journalists, Zalmi CEO Javed Afridi said the main aim of holding the event was to show solidarity with Afghan refugees.–Staff Reporter

Corps Commander Golf Tournament begins

LAHORE - The 26th Corps Commander Cup Golf tournament began here on Friday at the lush-green Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club (LGG&CC). General Officer Commanding Major General Syed Muhammad Adnan, who is also patron of LGG&CC, teed off to inaugurate the exciting event. The 3-day national level tournament is being participated by 389 golfers including 125 amateurs, 68 senior amateurs, 46 veterans, 21 ladies and 19 boys from 13 golf clubs of the country. Renowned golfers like Abul Zahoor of Multan Golf Club, Aashiq Hussain of Multan, Muhammad Rehman of Royal Palm Golf Club, Nadeem Aslam of LGG&CC, Fakher Imam of Defence Raya Golf Club and M Saqib of LGG&CC will compete in gross and net amateur competition.–Staff Reporter

PU rout KU to lift HEC Table Tennis title

LAHORE – Punjab University (PU) outpaced Karachi University 3-1 in the All Pakistan HEC Table Tennis Championship to win the second title in a row in Karachi on Friday. In the final, PU players displayed quality table tennis skills and registered 3-1 win. In the first match of the final, Aamna Jabeen (PU) beat Anum (KU) 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 while Ateeqa (KU) beat Fatima Jabeen (PU) 11-8, 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-8 in the second match, Nazia (PU) beat Qurat ul Ain 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 in the third match and Aamna Jabeen (PU) beat Ateeqa (KU) 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 in the fourth and final match. Punjab Table Tennis Association (PTTA) senior vice president Haji Amber Bashir has felicitated PU team and also lauded the efforts of coach Saba Warris for helping the team clinch the prestigious trophy.–Staff Reporter