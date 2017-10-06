Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq Friday announced 15-member ODI squad for the five-match Sri Lanka series from October 13 to 23 in the United Arab Emirates.

The final squad was announced by the board after consultation with head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

"The Champions Trophy team has been retained except Azhar Ali, who has been rested for the ODI series to gain full fitness," said Inzamam ul Haq, chief selector. "Imam ul Haq has been selected in the squad keeping his performance in the domestic circuit and to give a chance to a youngster in the home conditions," he added.

The first one-day international will be played on October 13 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium while the fifith and last match of the series will be played on October 23 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan ODI squad is:

1. Ahmed Shehzad

2. Fakhar Zaman

3. Mohammad Hafeez

4. Babar Azam

5. Shoaib Malik

6. Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain)

7. Imad Wasim

8. Shahdab Khan

9. Faheem Ashraf

10. Hasan Ali

11. Mohammed Amir

12. Ruman Raees

13. Junaid Khan

14. Haris Sohail

15. Imam ul Haq

Seen by Shamama