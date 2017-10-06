Abu Dhabi - Pakistan will be looking to defend proud UAE record as the hosts take on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

In what will the sixth day-night Test in the history of international cricket, it will be the first time that the Lankans play a pink ball Test. The visitors will be upbeat after winning the first Test by 21 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to strike back with full throttle. However, if the Lankans do manage to win the next match they will be able to secure a win in the UAE for the first time.

Pakistan have never lost a Test series in the UAE since making it their adopted home in 2010. Six teams have tried previously, and six teams have failed, Sri Lanka included. They have stonewalled, barricaded, intimidated, junkyard dog-ed, dust bowl-ed, and have done whatever necessary to maintain their stranglehold. While swathes of empty blue and white chairs were bearing witness, Pakistan were progressing.

They were moving slowly, sometimes painfully slowly, but they were moving. And that progress eventually got them to the top of the Test rankings, albeit briefly. Now, with two of their most trusted battle commanders gone, an innocuous and familiar enemy has suddenly become overwhelming. The fortress is under siege.

The visitors will hope that after scalping his 400th Test victim, Rangana Herath will keep the pressure on the Pakistan batsman. He will be ably supported by Suranga Lakmal, Suranga Lakmal, and Dilruwan Perera. Among the batsmen Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella were the stand-out performers in the first Test and the onus will be on them to help Sri Lanka post a big total and gain the upper hand once again.

For Pakistan, one area of concern will be the performance by their middle order batsman which was once again exposed in the fourth innings of the match. Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, and Azhar Ali need to step up if Pakistan has to win the match. Among the bowlers, Mohammad Amir failed to pick up a single wicket, hence he will be looking to open his account in the series.

The average first innings score at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 298 while the average second innings rises to 333. Hence, the pitch and conditions will be more or less batting friendly. Whichever team fares well in the first innings will hold the advantage.

PAKISTAN: Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), M Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, M Abbas, Usman Salahuddin, M Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Wahab Riaz.

SRI LANKA: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage.

