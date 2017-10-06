ISLAMABAD - Pakistani junior squash players performed exceptionally in Doha Junior Squash Championship 2017 and Qatar Junior Squash Championship 2017 held in Qatar.

Pakistani juniors won almost all the age group titles in Doha and only one title in U-19 category was lost, where Pakistani player finished runner-up.

In Doha Junior Championship, M Hamza beat local lad Yousaf Essam in U-13 category 3-0, 11-6, 11-5, 11-1. In U-15 category, Asadullah beat compatriot Khushal Riaz 3-0, winning 11-7, 11-3, 11-6, in U-17, Uzair Shoukat beat compatriot Haris Qasim 3-2, winning 11-4, 11-4, 4-11, 10-12, 11-9 while in U-19 final, Pakistani Abbas Zeb defeated compatriot Mansoor Zaman Junior 3-1, winning 2-11, 11-6, 11-7, 12-10.

In Qatar Junior Championship, M Hamza continued his brilliant run to win the U-13 title by defeating Pakistani Usman Nadeem 3-0, winning 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, in U-15 category, Asadullah outclassed Khushhal Riaz 3-1, winning 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-3, in U-17, Haris Shoukat took sweet revenge from Uzair Shoukat 3-0, winning 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 while in the U-19 final, Ali Reza of Iran beat Pakistan’s Mansoor Zaman Junior 3-0, winning 11-13, 6-11, 8-11. It was the only title, which Pakistan failed to win.

Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) honorary secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan said: “The PSF is working mainly on junior players as we know that the federation can only get quality players by working on grassroots level. Our senior players have been doing wonders for last two decades, but there is a dire need to work on producing junior players and then turning them into world beaters.

“The federation has started Pakistan National Squash Academy in major cities of the country, while the main academy was established at Mushaf Squash Complex. On the special directives of PSF president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, we have hired the best available coaches, trainers and provided every possible facility and international exposure to the youngsters and the results are evident now. Our juniors have started creating waves in squash circles and soon they will start earning laurels for Pakistan.

“We will also pay special attention towards female squash. I accept that in the past few years, we have failed to give proper attention to female squash as we have quality female players but the only need is to facilitate them fully and provide them maximum tournaments, training and international coaching and exposure, as this can help get better results from female players,” he added.

Tahir said senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi is true sports lover and he himself spends hours in the squash courts, monitors the progress of each and every individual. He has clearly announced that he will arrange funds and he will provide each and every facility to male and female players and also provide them with maximum international exposure.

“We are fully aware of the fact that without playing in the PSA events, our players can’t improve their international rankings. The more our players play PSA events, the better chances they will have to win the events like British Open, World Cup and other significant tournaments of the squash champions. We need to invest heavily and the federation is fully committed to provide each and every opportunity to the players. We just need to focus on implementing shot and long term goals,” he said.

“We are working very hard and ready to take every positive step for the well being of players and providing them with each and every facility. We expect all stakeholders to join hands for the one cause and that is to help Pakistan squash regain lost glory,” Tahir concluded.

MOHSIN ALI