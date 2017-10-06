DUBAI - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed wants his lads to bounce back from the chastening defeat in Abu Dhabi and said that they were confident of squaring the series.

Pakistan find their backs to the wall after losing the Abu Dhabi Test by 21 runs. The second Test, a day-night one, begins on Friday, with Pakistan trying to save the series. And Sarfraz, who took over the captaincy from the now retired Misbah-ul-Haq, said that they were not short of motivation and believed that his boys would step up to the challenge.

"Obviously, the position we were in, in the previous Test, we could have won it and we were in such a position that we should have won it. But, it was our bad luck. We didn't play good cricket on the last day and we lost because of that. The pressure is there and we will try. We have motivated the boys and I'm very hopeful that we will win the next Test and level the series," Sarfraz said on Thursday.

"We didn't play good cricket and we lost. But I have confidence in my team and I believe we can bounce back from that. We have to take this team forward and these are the boys who have the responsibility to do that. We have backed them to do it. We are backing the batting line-up which played the last Test and I'm hopeful that these boys will win us the next Test," he added.

Sarfraz said that mistakes were bound to happen for a side in transition and added that the boys should be given time. "The biggest thing is motivating the boys and backing them to do well. A poor performance here and there doesn't make much of a difference. The main thing is the more you back these boys, the better it will be for the team. We did make mistakes in the last Test and we were in a bit of a shell and played a bit slow," he said.

"So, we have worked on rectifying those mistakes and we had a talk with the boys. Again, as I said, the main thing is backing these boys and telling them to go and play their natural game and don't be scared of failure and go and give your best out there," Sarfraz added.

In hindsight, Sarfraz felt that he should have batted higher up the order when Pakistan chased that target in Abu Dhabi. "Maybe I should have batted up the order in the last innings of the previous Test. Unfortunately, I couldn't come in earlier. But the boys who are playing, they are all good players. But I should have come up the order in the last innings as we were chasing and maybe I should have taken that chance. But, henceforth, if there is an opportunity or a situation like this, I will come up the order," said the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, his opposite number Dinesh Chandimal isn't underestimating Pakistan and is wary of a backlash. "Firstly, we never underestimate Pakistan. They are a really good side, especially in the last couple of series, they have played really good cricket. But we just want to keep doing our basics. The team is doing all the hard work in the practice and they all are looking forward to the second Test and try and win the series. Chandimal revealed that the team management will take a late call on Lahiru Thirimanne. The Sri Lankan vice captain has some stiffness in his back and they will take a decision on him before the game.

