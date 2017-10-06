Lahore Blues thrash NBP in Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Lahore Region Blues thrashed NBP by an innings and 4 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round two Pool A match here at KRL ground on Thursday. NBP resumed their second innings after follow on at overnight score of 64-4 and were bowled out for 201 in 64.5 overs. Raza Hasan scored 52 and Naved Yasin 28. Bilawal Iqbal grabbed 6-38 and Saad Nasim 2-62. At Abbottabad Stadium, SSGC routed Peshawar by 339 runs. Peshawar scored 103-9 as Akbar Badsah couldn’t bat due to injury. Ubaid Ullah hit 53. Amir Yamin bagged 4-27 and Irfan Junior got 2-27. At Diamond Ground, Islamabad scored 208-4 in their second outing. Faizan Riaz and Sarmad Bhatti hit unbeaten 62 and 43. Earlier, SNGPL were bowled out for 273. SNGPL resumed their first innings at 265-8 and could add only 8 runs.–Staff Reporter

Nishan-i-Haider hockey gets underway

LAHORE - One match was decided in the Nishan-i-Haider 9-a-side Hockey tournament which commenced on Wednesday night at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi. In the opening match, Major Shabbir Sharif 9ers defeated Rashid Minhas 9ers in the penalty shoot out (4-2) as well as the regular match (3-2) in floodlights thus garnering full four points, said PHF press release issued on Thursday. As per the tournament's format, one point is to be awarded to the side winning the shootout, three points to the winners of the regular match and one point to each side for a draw in the regular match. In the regular match, Rana Sohail had a brace for the Major Shabbir Sharif 9ers while Nokhaiz Malik scored the third goal. For Rashid Minhas 9ers, the two goals were shared by Dilber and Kashif Javaid.–Staff Reporter

Women academy inaugurated at LCWU

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada and Sports Board Punjab cricket coaching academies head Zaheer Abbas inaugurated the women’s third cricket coaching academy at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Thursday. LCWU vice chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi was also present on this occasion. It may be noted here that five cricket academies of boys have already been established in several cities of the province as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif. Addressing the opening ceremony, Punjab Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada said it’s good sign that Pakistan women are taking part in sports activities. “The network of cricket coaching academies will be spread across the Punjab province.” Zaheer Abbas said female cricket academies have been established for the promotion of cricket among women. “The national women cricket team will also be strengthened through these academies. Best cricket coaches have been hired at Sports Board Punjab’s academies to train the young players,” he added. LCWU vice chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi thanked the Sports Board Punjab for establishing women academy at the LCWU. She also presented souvenirs to the chief guests. The female cricket players also had photographs with guests.–Staff Reporter

CTF defeats Logistic Division 2-0

ISLAMABAD - Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) Thursday defeated Islamabad Police Logistic Divisions in a football fixture 2-0. Assistant Inspector General of Police (General) Syed M Ameen Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion, who congratulated the winning team and awarded man of the mach award to Constable Arslan for showing good performance. The AIG said: “Sports activities are important for a healthy society and it promotes environment of competition and inculcate the spirit to counter tough situation. The policemen feel exhausted from long duties and such event will help to entertain them and provide them opportunity also to demonstrate their sports skills.” He said that this event proved very successful and provided opportunity to policemen to keep them physically and mentally fit.–Staff Reporter