COLOMBO:- Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Thursday slapped a six-match ban on all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka for ‘misconduct’ during the recent series against India. The SLC had ordered an investigation last month following a complaint from team manager Asanka Gurusinghe against the player. The SLC said Gunathilaka was also fined 20 percent of his annual contract fee for violating the board's constitution and terms of his contract. "The charges relate to misconduct and behaving in a manner unbecoming of a player, and the breach of several clauses of his contract," an SLC official said.–AFP