ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer and one of the heroes of the 1992 World Cup winning squad Aqib Javed has said that winning the Champions Trophy is more worthy than winning the 1992 World Cup.

Talking to The Nation, Aqib said Pakistan cricket was in dire need of winning something big to keep the flame burning. “For the last several years, international cricket is not being played in Pakistan, but the Champions Trophy meant a lot to Pakistan. Trust me, being the member of 1992 World Cup winning squad, I can easily claim that Champions Trophy has greater impact on Pakistan keeping in mind prevailing circumstances. Pakistan cricket needs rivalry to keep the hopes of entire nation alive and nothing can satisfy Pakistani nation than playing the big final against arch-rivals India and winning it was the historic achievement.”

The former cricketer said he saw the same fear factor on Indians faces during the Champions Trophy, which they had in 1990s of facing Pakistan and losing. “That fear factor was missing since long, but Pakistani players not only managed to revive that factor, but also completely outclassed Indians in every department of the game. Cricket is changing fast and one has to adapt the fast changing scenario to keep the spectators’ interest in the game. I can easily claim that T20 is future of cricket, as people don’t have time to watch Test cricket or even One-Day Internationals, as it also takes almost the entire day but T20 is gaining popularity with each passing day.

“The leagues in different countries have been playing significant role in taking cricket to new levels. The major leagues are being played just like baseball or basketball leagues. I can easily say that after Indian Premier League (IPC), the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the second best league in the world and I must give credit of it to Najam Sethi, whose brave decision of starting the PSL and holding the second edition’s final in Lahore helped a lot in not only promoting cricket in Pakistan but also helped in reviving international cricket here,” he added.

Aqib said the PSL has proved very beneficial for Pakistan cricket, as soon after its first edition, it gave Pakistan cricket a number of quality players and soon after the second edition, a number of youngsters not only played for Pakistan, but also played major role in helping the country in lifting the Champions Trophy.

He said: “We have to bring back the city-to-city rivalry to save future of Pakistan cricket. It will not only help produce quality players but also ensure a healthy competition for places.”

Lauding the World XI tour to Pakistan, he said: “Everybody, who knows ABC of cricket, must acknowledge the fact that the World XI coming to Pakistan is not an ordinary one. Each and every player is a world class and known to every cricket lover in the world, so credit goes to Najam Sethi for bringing the best in the world in Pakistan.

“After the World XI tour, Sri Lanka will visit Pakistan and then the West Indies. I must give credit to Sri Lankan Board for again helping Pakistan cricket, as I was in the bus when Sri Lankan team was attacked in Lahore in 2009. I saw Sri Lankan players got injured, and it is very kind of them for sending their team to Pakistan. It is highly laudable gesture by the Lankan team and board. Pakistan also helped Sri Lankans and others during hard times, but Lankans also proved that they are true friends,” Aqib concluded.