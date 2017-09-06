LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) special security team Tuesday visited the Gaddafi Stadium to review security arrangements for the upcoming tour of World XI to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials briefed the two-member ICC team on the security plan for the World XI squad. The ICC team visited the Gaddafi Stadium from in and outside to evaluate the security plan and they were also briefed about the Safe City Project from where the players’ route from Hotel to Gaddafi Stadium will completely be monitored through cameras. They were also informed about the PCB cameras installed in and outside the stadium, from where movement of each and every person will be minutely monitored. Two FICA members were also present on the occasion to check the security plan of the PCB.

Now today (Wednesday), the ICC team, along with FICA members, will pay another visit to the Gaddafi Stadium to give another close look and thorough observation to the security plan and then they will return home tomorrow (Thursday). It has been reliably learnt that another ICC security team will visit Pakistan to check out the security plan and then it will be finalized by the ICC.

The two-member ICC team arrived in Lahore on Monday to evaluate the security arrangements for the Independence Cup 2017, which will be held on September 12, 13 and 15 here at the Gaddafi Stadium under floodlights. The World XI will be captained by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and comprises a star-studded lineup of 14 players from seven different countries while Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan cricket team.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs World XI series are selling out fast. General Stand and VVIP tickets, costing Rs500 and Rs 8,000 respectively, have already sold out online while Rs 2,500, Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 tickets are still available to grab on eticketing.pk. Tickets at physical outlets are yet to be made available in places across the city.

The World XI squad is set to arrive in Lahore on September 11, a day before the start of the series. Captain Faf du Plessis is scheduled to address a press conference a few hours later that day. The team will then attend a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium in the evening.

World XI squad: Faf du Plessis (captain, South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (West Indies), George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Tim Paine (wicketkeeper) (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Darren Sammy (West Indies).

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain) (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan.