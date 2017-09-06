LONDON - Pakistan are set to visit England for a short tour to play two Tests in May 2018, the English Cricket Board (ECB) announced Tuesday.

The first Test will be held at Lord’s stadium from May 24-28, while the second will be played in Emerald Headingley from June 1-5.

“Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds,” the ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison was quoted as saying.

Following Pakistan, Scotland, Australia and India will also tour England. Australia will play five one day internationals (ODI) and one Twenty20, while India will play five Tests, three ODIs and three T20s against the home side.

Last year Pakistan, on its tour to England, had managed to draw Test series 2-2 against the home side under Misbahul Haq’s captaincy. Pakistan will tour England for a two-match Test series in 2018, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday. England will kick off next year’s summer with two Tests against Pakistan, whom they drew 2-2 in 2016.

Joe Root’s team will then play five ODIs and a T20I against Australia, before going on to play a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match ODI series against India. The international summer will conclude with a five-match Test series against India beginning at Edgbaston on August 1.

“A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer’s international programme,” said ECB CEO Tom Harrison. “This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.”

“Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds,” he said. “Alongside these, England’s white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019.”

“We are pleased to have a very loyal following for all three formats of the game and we expect to attract great crowds across the summer.

The universal on-sale date was a great success for the venues and fans last year and we will repeat that again this year. What also stays the same is that we would urge fans to apply early and plan for a big summer of cricket.”