LAHIORE - Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq has signed a contract with the Afghan cricket league. Razzaq will be a part of the team Amo Sharks participating in the Shpageeza Cricket League. Earlier, former cricketer Shahid Afridi had announced on Twitter that he will also play in the upcoming Afghan league. However, PCB was not happy with Afridi's decision. In this regard, PCB has decided to not issue non-objection certificates (NoCs) to Pakistani cricketers in order to deter them from participating in the league.