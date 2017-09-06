Noah picks Tsonga, Pouille for Davis Cup

PARIS - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille, classed 12th and 20th in ATP world rankings, will represent France in singles for the September 15-17 Davis Cup semi-final against Serbia in Lille, manager Yannick Noah announced Tuesday. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who have this season won in Montreal and Cincinnati, will compete in the doubles, while Gael Monfils, ranked 22nd in the world, was named as reserve. Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon both miss out on selection, paying the price for downturns in form. Noah said there was a fitness question mark over Monfils, who was forced to pull out of US Open in third round with a knee injury. Monfils is scheduled to see a doctor on Thursday “to see if he’ll be fit to train”, Noah said, with 34th-ranked Adrian Mannarino on stand-by. –AFP

Joshua to face Pulev in Cardiff in October

LONDON - Britain’s Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff on October 28, the two fighters announced on Tuesday. Joshua, 27, had been pursuing a Las Vegas rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, who he beat at Wembley in April, only for the Ukrainian to announce his retirement. Instead, Joshua (19-0) will face IBF mandatory challenger Pulev beneath a closed roof in Cardiff, paving the way for him to make his United States debut next year. “October 28 can’t come soon enough,” Joshua said. “I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready. I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks.” Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said a crowd of 80,000 was expected.–AFP

Diego Simeone extends Atletico deal

MADRID - Diego Simeone committed his future to Atletico Madrid by agreeing a two-year contract extension to remain as coach of the Spanish giants until 2020, Atletico said Tuesday. “The renewal of Diego Pablo Simeone is now a reality. Our coach has signed a new contract that ties him to Atletico Madrid for two more seasons, until June 30, 2020.” Simeone, 47, has enjoyed huge success since taking over an Atletico side in the doldrums back in 2011. The Argentine has led Atletico to one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, including a first La Liga title in 18 years in the 2013/14 season. Atletico have also reached two Champions League finals under Simeone’s tutelage, but lost out in heartbreaking fashion on both occasions to cross city rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.–AFP

PTF appoints Asim as Director

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan appointed Davis Cupper Asim Shafik as PTF National Development Director (NDD). Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, PTF honorary secretary Sanaullah Aman said Asim Shafik recently obtained the ITF Level-III coaching certification. Former Pakistan No 1 had represented the country in several Davis Cup ties and other international team events in last several years and he had successfully adopted coaching as career. With the ITF planning a growth in development programmes world-wide, many of which will be applicable to Pakistan, it became essential to have a full-time and dedicated official in the PTF to oversee the development of the tennis across Pakistan.” He said Asim would interact closely with the ITF, the ATF and the provincial associations in Pakistan and PTF National Tennis Academy to prepare and implement development programmes in various categories. The PTF chief and management welcomed Asim’s appointment and assured him of full support in doing his professional duties.–Staff Reporter

Mobeen, Arshad new PWF chief, secretary

LAHORE – M Abdul Mobeen and M Arshad Sattar were elected president and secretary of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) here at the body’s general council meeting on Tuesday. All the PWF affiliated units including Army, Wapda, Railways, Police, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and referee/coach participated in the meeting held at the Olympic House. The observers from Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) were also present there. Syed Aqil Shah was elected chairman, M Abdul Mobeen president, M Saleem, Col Rana Nabeel Ahmad, M Ismail, Manzoor Ahmad Khan vice presidents, M Arshad Sattar secretary, Abdul Qayum Shinwari associate secretary and M Riaz treasurer and M Amir Yaqoob, Irfan Sheraz, Mukhtar Ahmad and Ashfaq Ahmad executive committee members.–Staff Reporter