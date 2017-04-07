West Indies won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the first One-day International (ODI) being played at Providence.

Shadab Khan was handed his first ODI cap as he debut in the one-dayers.

“Shadab Khan has been included in the team,” said Sarfraz Ahmad, who will play his first ODI after being handed over the captaincy.

“We are looking forward to win the ODI series as we did the Twenty 20,” he added.

Squads:

West Indies:

Jason Holder (cap), D Bishoo, JL Carter, ST Gabriel, SD Hope (wk), AS Joseph, E Lewis, JN Mohammed, AR Nurse, KOA Powell, CAK Walton

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt+wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz