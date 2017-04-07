LAHORE - The glittering trophy of the 1st FMC Squash Premier League was unveiled in a colourful ceremony held here at a local hotel on Thursday.

The trophy was unveiled by chief guest Provincial Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada along with squash legend Jahangir Khan, Gogi Allaudin, PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan, Punjab Squash Association (PSA) president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, secretary Shiraz Saleem, FMC CEO Farooq Shahid, PSF secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan.

Speaking on the occasion, PSA secretary Shiraz Saleem said that seven teams had been featuring in the league, with each team consisting of seven players of each age group with one female player. “The participating teams in the league are Servis Stars, FMC Strikers, Diamond Paints Lions, Treet Falcons, Trust Marwicks, GNC Nicks and Matrix Tigers. The league will stroll in action on April 17 while it will conclude on April 24.

“It is the first step towards promotion of squash in the country, and we will conduct this league in each quarter of the year to boost strengthen our physically, mentally and financially. Gradually, we will make this league an international event, in which a great number of foreign players will take place and make it more action-packed,” he added.

Jahangir Khan said that holding such a grand league was his dream, which was being fulfilled by Punjab Squash Association, which really deserves to be appreciated for this tremendous step. “I am confident that the holding such leagues of international standard will surely help in reviving Pakistan squash and regaining the past glory.”

Shaharyar Khan said that starting such a grand squash league was a commendable step taken by the Punjab Squash Association, which would surely bear fruit in the times to come. “I have witnessed the great era of Hashim Khan, and then Jahangir and Jansher’s, when our squash was on top. Now there is a dire need to pragmatic steps like this league to regain lost squash glory”

Sports Minister said that staging such a wonderful league was a good initiative taken by the PSA, which would certainly benefit the association and Pakistan squash a great deal. “The PSA has good vision towards promotion of squash, and we will cooperate them in achieving their set goals, as it is the vision of Punjab CM to involve youth in healthy sports activities, so such leagues will provide our youth a platform to showcase their skills and earn good name for them as well as for the country.”