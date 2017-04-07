Islamabad - Former greats want Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to be given a ravishing send-off citing Mianwali-born batsman has served Pakistan cricket magnificently.

The comments came when on Misbah announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Former leg-spin great Abdul Qadir said the test reins should also be handed over to the ODI and Twenty20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed after end of the Test series against West Indies beginning April 7. “Sarfraz is a fighter and the team seems united under his captaincy. Making Sarfraz captain of all three formats would avoid groupings among players in the team,” he said.

Former captain Wasim Akram said if Misbah thinks it is the right time for him to retire then he should retire. “A cricketer should have fitness and passion for playing and if now he thinks it is the right time for him to give up international cricket then it is good,” he said.

He said Misbah should be given a proper send-off as his services for Pakistan cricket are laudable. “The whole nation should say him good bye in the best possible way.” “We should all support the player whoever is given the responsibility of Test captaincy after Misbah,” he said.

Former fast bowler Sikander Bakht said no cricketer has ever announced retirement like Misbah did today.

“I wish Misbah scores 100 in every match of the series against West Indies,” he said and hoped that Misbah retires on a high note.

He said Misbah is a gentleman and we have never ever heard any disciplinary issues regarding him. “He has always been good with players and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),” he said. Former cricketer Muhammad Yousaf said Misbah was a great player and should be given a proper farewell. “He has enormous achievements and deserves a good send-off,” he said.