Sydney - The MCC have appointed Guy Lavender as their next chief executive. Lavender, who has impressed MCC with an impressive army background as well as his success in the chief executive's role at Somerset, joins MCC in September before taking up the role officially on October 1, no doubt with military precision. The MCC Committee unanimously ratified Lavender's appointment on Wednesday evening after a recommendation from the nominations committee, overseen by MCC chairman Gerald Corbett, which was charged with finding a successor to Derek Brewer.