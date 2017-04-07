LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan Thursday announced to honour outgoing Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq at a reception to acknowledge his valuable services and contribution for the Pakistan team and cricket.

"Misbah is an outstanding captain and a refined human being and he has countless contributions for the Pakistan team and cricket and we will be duly acknowledge them by awarding him a medal and doing a lot more at a reception,” he told the reporters here at Gaddafi Stadium.

He said Misbah as a captain brought good name for the country with his decent attitude and conduct, which was praised in all cricket playing countries. "His conduct with team members, umpires, referees and team management was exemplary and everyone has praise for him which established his status as a good captain,” he added. He said though Pakistan lost the series during its tour of Australia and the Australian cricket authorities wrote a letter to PCB narrating the good conduct of team which was due to leadership qualities of Misbah.

The PCB chief said another outstanding achievement on part of Misbah was to take the team to the number one ranking in test cricket which will always be remembered in Pakistan cricket history. "He is a wise captain knowing his job and he has the ability to get best out of his fellow colleagues and he knows how to finish his job successfully,” he said.

Shaharyar urged the young cricketers to follow Misbah as a role model and become good cricketers as well as refined human beings to serve the game in a dignified manner and to bring glory by showing casing their talent in a professional manner.

MISBAH FACTBOX

* Born: May 28, 1974, Mianwali, Pakistan.

* Made his test debut against New Zealand in 2001, scoring 28 and 10 in Auckland.

* He went on to play 72 tests for Pakistan and scored 4951 runs with a 45-plus average, hitting 10 centuries and 36 fifties.

* He was appointed as test captain ahead of two-test series against South Africa at Abu Dhabi in 2010 after predecessor Salman Butt was suspended and later jailed on spot-fixing charges.

* He is also Pakistan's most successful test captain, having led the side to 24 wins in 53 matches. Pakistan, for the first time, also occupied top test rankings last year under his captaincy.

* The top order batsman also played 162 One-day internationals and 39 Twenty20 internationals before retiring from the limited-over formats after the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

* Scored an unbeaten 161 against India in 2007 at Kolkata to save the follow-on and draw the test match.

* He was named one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year on Wednesday along with compatriot Younis Khan and English trio Ben Duckett, Chris Woakes and Toby Roland-Jones.

* He recorded a 56-ball hundred against Australia in 2014 -- then the joint fastest hundred in Tests, sharing the record with Viv Richards.

* He registered 10 test series wins as a captain, which is the most by an Asian skipper. The next best among Pakistan captains is eight by Javed Miandad. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)