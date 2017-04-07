Cricket legend Shahid Khan Afridi has been appointed as the president of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal announced the news through his Twitter account.

Delighted!honoured to welcome true Pakistani cricketing legend n superstar @SAfridiOfficial as President @KarachiKingsARY and to ARY family! pic.twitter.com/PaN3YnO1QZ — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) April 7, 2017

Recently, Boom Boom Afridi parted his ways with Javed Afridi’s Peshawar Zalmi due to some differences.

“There are a few personal things that I don’t want highlighted in the media,” said Afridi while talking to a private news channel.

“I didn’t want to be a hindrance in his new goals and vision. I have a lot of commitments to my own foundation, so I wouldn’t be able to give my services completely to him also. There a lot of projects of my foundation that I need to set my focus on,” he said referring to his Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).