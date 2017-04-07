Djokovic up first for Serbia in Spain clash

BELGRADE - Novak Djokovic will come up against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening singles rubber of the Davis Cup quarter-final between Serbia and Spain on Friday in Belgrade. The world number two is making his return from an elbow injury and is looking for a boost after a poor start to the season. Spain are without Rafa Nadal. Viktor Troicki and Pablo Carreno-Busta will clash in the other singles rubber on Friday. The winners of this tie will go through to a semi-final against either France or Great Britain. According to draw, Novak Djokovic will take on Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Viktor Troicki v Pablo Carreno-Busta on Friday. On Saturday, Nenad Zimonjic/Viktor Troicki will face Marc Lopez/Jaume Munar while on Sunday, Djokovic faces Pablo and Troicki takes on Ramos-Vinolas.–AFP

Lacas win Inter-School Cricket, Football

LAHORE – Hosts Lacas teams have won the Inter-School Cricket and Football Champions Trophy for girls of age U-12 and U-16 here. Lacas School Network organised the three-day tournament which was participated by Lahore Alma, Beaconhouse, Bloomfield Hall, Lacas, and other schools in both U-12 and U-16 categories. Speaking on the occasion, Lacas Executive Director Mrs Sadik said: “Sports and games are an important part in the development of a student. Schools must ensure that besides studies students must choose any sport. In future, Lacas will continue holding such sports events off and on for the development of sports at grassroots level.”–Staff Reporter

Thank You Undertaker

The greatest legacy in the history of sports entertainment has come to an end, as the legend has retired from professional wrestling. Mark William Calaway, known as the Undertaker, made his WWE debut back in 1989 and WWE was never the same after this legend stepped foot in the ring. The Undertaker’s terror over his opponents was like a demon holding a scythe down their throats. He fought his last match against Roman Reigns at the grandest stage of them all, Wrestle Mania, but ending up losing it. He is now 23-2 at Wrestle Mania. He has the greatest streak in WWE in terms of most number of wins at Wrestle Mania and was undefeated for 21 years until the ‘deadman’ stepped in the ring with the beast Brock Lesnar at Wrestle Mania 30 and now, the Roman Emperor has marked his name in the history books as the guy who retired The Undertaker. After his last match, Undertaker left his gloves, jacket and hat in the ring symbolizing his retirement. The fans were wildly chanting, ‘Thank you Taker’ and the phenom raised his hand one last time and then descended down the ramp into the smoke. This man always be remembered as the greatest performer ever in the history of sports entertainment.–NABEED HASHMI