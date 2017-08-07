PR FAISALABAD - Agriculture University scored an impressive 59-run victory over Murray College in a Red Bull Campus Cricket central qualifier match played here at the UAF Ground, Faisalabad. Batting first, Agriculture University team was dismissed for 134 runs in 15.5 overs. Mubashir was the top-scorer with a 41-run contribution and Shahid contributed significant 20 runs off only 17 balls to ensure a competitive total for his team. Lucky and Yousaf claimed two wickets each for Murray College. In reply, Murray College failed to resist an outstanding bowling burst by Qasim, who took 5 wickets conceding a measly 19 runs in his three over spell. Murray College were rolled over for 75 runs in 13 overs. Shahid helped Qasim by taking two wickets to ensure a comfortable victory for his team.