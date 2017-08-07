ISLAMABAD - Army hammered Navy 30-13 in the final to become crowned champions of the 1st Strawberry Inter-departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) 2017 here at Liaqat gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

Hot favourites Army toppled Navy in all departments of the game. It was Army’s complete dominance and Navy players were looking hapless. Army scored 18 points in the first half and they went on to add 12 more in the second half, while Navy managed to collect just 13 points.

Earlier in the third place match, PAF defeated Wapda 39-32. PAF must consider them lucky to survive Wapda scare, who went down fighting. Wapda players never lost hope and displayed top class kabaddi skills, but in the end, it was PAF players’ vast experience and exposure, which made the difference and deprived Wapda of taking third place. Strawberry Sports Management chairman Daud Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed trophies and medals among the teams and players.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Rana Sarwar once again failed to arrange chief guest for the concluding ceremony and passed on burden of pathetic arrangements on the shoulders of sponsor while he also failed to provide timely information to the sports journalists.

Title sponsors Strawberry Sports Management CEO Daud Haider came to the rescue of the sports journalists and spectators, as he not only apologised but also promised that next time he will only sponsor those events and federations, who promise to make better arrangements for spectators and provide timely information to the journalists.

As per expectations, Sarwar refused to announce the best player and fair play awards, which he had promised during the press conference, when this scribe suggested the players and teams should be bucked up to ensure healthy competition and sportsman spirit should prevail. Where all the sponsorship money has gone, why the players were awarded such pathetic medals and highly disrespectful trophies were handed over to the winners and runners-up.

In the past too, whenever Sarwar conducted an event in Islamabad, he failed to make even ordinary arrangements.

It was once again highly disappointed crowd on the mega final, which could have been worth watching, had the organisers paid attention towards attracting crowd by putting banners or announcing free entry. Sarwar was busier in self projection rather than ensuring sponsors taken on board, while he deliberately ignored all the requests made by sports journalists to appoint a person, who might provide them timely information. It is high time, PKF president Ch Shaujaat Hussian must wake up and take action against incompetent PKF secretary, who is occupying post since long and never been able to deliver when it matters most.