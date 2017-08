LONDON: Pakistan´s Mohammad Amir took five for 18 as English County Championship leaders Essex had the better of the opening day in a First Division encounter away to Yorkshire at Scarborough on Sunday.

The left-arm fast bowler´s first ´five-for´ for Essex in just his second Championship match was instrumental in Yorkshire being skittled out for a meagre 113.

Essex ended the first day on 188 for five, a lead of 75 runs, with captain Ryan ten Doeschate 61 not out.