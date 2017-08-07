Former Pakistan cricket team captain Younis Khan stated that he has not received Rs 10million announced by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I am hoping that I will receive the money because I have donated it to Edhi Foundation, Indus Hospitals and other charities,” he said. The iconic player appealed new Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi to look into this matter.

While answering a question about politics, Khan replied that he does not see himself in politics. He further shared about most difficult bowler he faced during his career.

“Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan was the most difficult one especially with white bowl as it was hard to pick his wrong one and straight one,” he told media.